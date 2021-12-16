Purchase the Impressive 2021 Ford Mustang Sports Sedan at Bickford Ford By Bickford Ford Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNOHOMISH, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports car enthusiasts in and around the Snohomish area in Washington can now explore the new 2021 Ford Mustang and test drive it to get the experience behind the wheel. The roar of this sports sedan is brilliant and adds to the overall experience offered by the car. With high-powered engine options, enhanced handling and the classic mustang design, this car is a perfect fit for drivers who enjoy a powerful vehicle.The 2021 Ford Mustang comes with a 2.3L EcoBoost® engine as a standard configuration. This engine offers a power rating of 310 hp and a 350 lb.-ft. of torque rating. These show the immense power loaded into the vehicle. The sports sedan has three power-assist drive configurations, namely Comfort, Normal and Sport. Drivers can choose the configuration they need based on their own driving styles and external conditions.Please visit the bickford.net website to learn about the deals, offers and services offered by the Ford dealership. For more information on this 2021 Ford Mustang, kindly visit the dealership at Bickford Ford, 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290 or contact them by phone at 866-489-3673.Media Contact Jason Bickford, Bickford Ford, 425-334-4045, jasonb@bickford.net SOURCE Bickford Ford Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter