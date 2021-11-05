Pure Watercraft Reveals New Streamlined Electric Outboard Design By PURE WATERCRAFT, INC. Nov 5, 2021 Nov 5, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Pure Watercraft’s electric outboard motor delivers unmatched performance with minimal environmental impact. It can replace up to a 50 HP gas outboard on any boat to provide a better boating and boat ownership experience By PURE WATERCRAFT, INC. Pure Watercraft logo (PRNewsfoto/Pure Watercraft) By PURE WATERCRAFT, INC. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Watercraft, maker of high-performance electric outboards, today unveiled an improved version of its industry-leading electric outboard motor."We dramatically reduced the size of the outboard above the water to make it look as subtle as it sounds." "We dramatically reduced the size of the outboard above the water to make it look as subtle as it sounds," said Andy Rebele, founder and CEO of Pure Watercraft, "We also increased its efficiency with an improved gear set design, and its longevity with direct passive cooling of the gear set in the water."Pure Watercraft's electric outboard motor delivers unmatched performance with minimal environmental impact. Engineered for simple and safe operation, it can replace up to a 50 HP gas outboard on any boat to provide a better boating and boat ownership experience.Product Availability Pure Watercraft is beginning customer deliveries soon, and accepting pre-orders with a $500 fully refundable deposit at https://www.purewatercraft.com/. About Pure Watercraft Pure Watercraft is leading a fundamental transformation of boating. Founded in 2011 in Seattle, Washington, the company delivers innovative electric marine propulsion that preserves the air and waterways for future generations. For more information on Pure Watercraft, including its products, partners and career opportunities visit https://www.purewatercraft.com/. or find Pure Watercraft on LinkedIn or Twitter @PureWC. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-watercraft-reveals-new-streamlined-electric-outboard-design-301417315.htmlSOURCE PURE WATERCRAFT, INC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceIs Crazy Mamie still wandering the streets of EllensburgSeveral close races in early election resultsCentral Washington football gives Lincoln historic lashingCasey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at himNov. 1 blotter: A man walks into a dorm roomLetter: Candidate Robles needs to be honest about her residency Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter