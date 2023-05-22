Q5iD, Inc., THE premier cybersecurity software company delivering world-class identity management solutions has engaged in a banking relationship with Academy Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.7 billion holding company.
AUSTIN, Texas and BELLEVUE, Wash., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Q5iD, Inc., THE premier cybersecurity software company delivering world-class identity management solutions has engaged in a banking relationship with Academy Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.7 billion holding company.
"Academy Bank is pleased and privileged Q5iD has chosen us as their banking partner," said Nick Krumbholz, SVP and Director of Retail Banking, Academy Bank. "Our team is looking forward to providing Michael and his staff with the collaboration and high-level service they need at such an exciting time for Q5iD."
"Q5iD thoughtfully chose Academy Bank as our banking institution. Academy Bank has a rich heritage, strong legacy, founder spirit and commitment to innovation," said Q5iD President of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, Michael F. Marcotte.
About Academy Bank
Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.4 billion in assets and over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, and Missouri. Honored as one of Fortune Magazine's "2023 Most Innovative Companies," Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.7 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. Armed Forces Bank is recognized as one of the top-three strongest banks in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal. For more, visit https://www.academybank.com.
About Q5iD
Q5iD is THE premier cybersecurity software company delivering the BEST identity management solutions in the WORLD. Proven, authenticated, trusted, secure, and managed identity protection, now.