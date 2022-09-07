Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Wolf, the platform for zero-effort automated QA, has raised $20.1 million led by Inspired Capital, alongside Notation Capital, CoFound, and top technology founders and operators including Sahil Lavingia, Peter Thiel, Naval Ravikant, and Austen Allred. QA Wolf is transforming the $40B software testing market with its unique combination of technology, automation, and in-house expertise.

QA Wolf has seen rapid platform growth by achieving 80% end-to-end test coverage in under four months for clients

Tags