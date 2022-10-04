QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, today released findings from a new report that uncovers insights into how proposal management software significantly boosts business win rates and supports efficient development of request for ...

Led by WestRiver Group, the funding will be used to address growing customer demand for QorusDocs' solutions

BELLEVUE, Wash. , Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -QorusDocs, a global leader in the RFP and proposal management software industry, today announced it secured $10 million in additional funding led by WestRiver Group. The new investment will be used to address increasing customer demand for QorusDocs' proposal management software in growing verticals, such as legal, IT services and staffing.

