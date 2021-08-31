Qualtrics Launches EX25, Modernizing the Approach to Managing the Employee Experience By Qualtrics Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Qualtrics) By Qualtrics Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is launching EX25, a new framework designed to help employers regularly listen to their employees, featuring 25 key drivers that impact every employees' workplace experience. EX25 is built into Qualtrics EmployeeXM™, the leading product for employee experience management, and it helps employers adapt to the evolving needs and priorities of their employees and take action to improve employee engagement and retention.COVID-19 has completely changed how we work, and many employees are revisiting their priorities and expectations. In fact, in the midst of millions of workers quitting during the "Great Resignation," nearly half (44 percent) of all U.S. employees plan to look for a job in the next year. To retain and engage their employees, employers need to adjust their approach to employee experience to account for employees' evolving needs and priorities. Measuring employee sentiment and engagement only on an annual basis, as employers traditionally have, is no longer sufficient. In order for employers to attract and retain great talent in today's landscape, they must increase the frequency at which they gather and respond to feedback from their employees. They must also do so in a way that is realistic and actionable."Employees want to know they are being heard, and employers will lose the war for talent if they don't continuously listen and respond to employee feedback," said Jay Choi, Qualtrics chief product officer. "EX25 is backed by a proven, science-based methodology that takes the guesswork out of what questions to ask employees, when to ask them and how to take action to show them you care about their experiences at work."Qualtrics' in-house team of organizational psychologists identified 25 key drivers of every employee's experience at work—such as work-life balance, collaboration—aligned to the five pillars, or key performance indicators (KPIs), of the employee experience:EngagementExperience vs ExpectationsIntent to StayInclusionWell-BeingBy delivering a standard framework to measure the employee experience, EX25 gives employers confidence to make more informed decisions about what will keep their employees satisfied at work and attract top talent. Employers can also customize this framework to determine how often they need to ask employees for their feedback.EX25 includes:Program design guide that helps employers pulse their employees at the right cadence for them, so they can take action on feedback throughout the yearSet of scientifically validated questions for each employee experience KPI and experience driverDashboard templates with analyzed employee feedback data for managers and leaders to understand the top drivers of employee engagement across their teams and take action on improving those areasBenchmarks that illustrate how companies' employee experience KPIs compare to others in the same industry andExpert-designed action guidance that helps managers to meaningfully improve on each experience driver. For more information about EX25, please visit the Qualtrics Blog.AvailabilityEX25 will be generally available in Q4 2021.About QualtricsQualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.Contact: press@qualtrics.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-launches-ex25-modernizing-the-approach-to-managing-the-employee-experience-301365905.htmlSOURCE Qualtrics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsRegional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtAug. 24 blotter: Aggressive people at school board meetingDream Flights’ Operation September Freedom honors local WWII veteran with an open-cockpit airplane flight Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter