SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, has announced a September Sale featuring discounts as high as 35% on polar voyages in its Antarctic 22/23 and Arctic 23 sailing seasons—plus a special additional savings for solo travelers.

"We're so pleased to launch this September Sale that enables many different kinds of travelers—from couples to families to solo travelers— the chance to explore the Arctic or Antarctic. We believe that these experiences are not just a vacation, but trips of a lifetime." said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-president of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "This time-limited promotion not only offers savings of up to 35% off Antarctic voyages and 25% off Arctic voyages, but in addition we've reduced the deposit to US $500. And an extra-special benefit for solo travelers: we're waiving the single supplement on most voyages offered during our September SALE."

