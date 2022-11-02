Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, embarked on its first voyage of the Antarctic 2022-23 season on November 1 with the 11-day "Antarctic Explorer: Discovering the 7th Continent" voyage. Guests on this much-awaited polar adventure sailed from Ushuaia, Argentina, on Quark Expeditions' game-changing new ship, Ultramarine.

"Our Expedition Team is especially excited to welcome guests back to the Antarctic region,"  said Wendy Batchelor, Vice-president of Marketing for Quark Expeditions. "Our impressive collection of Antarctic trips offers something for every type of traveler, who also get to enjoy superb onboard amenities on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine."


