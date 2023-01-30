Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global leader in polar adventures, has announced a brand-new cutting-edge Greenland itinerary constructed around Ultramarine's two twin-engine helicopters—and brought to life with local Greenlandic partners, enabling guests to enjoy the most innovative itinerary in Quark Expeditions' 32-year history. The 11-day Greenland Explorer: Sail and Soar the Alpine Arctic will launch in 2024.


Tags