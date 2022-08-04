Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, is proud to report the successful inaugural voyage of Ultramarine in the Canadian Arctic. On August 1, 2022, Quark Expeditions' newest vessel embarked on the 17-day Northwest Passage: In the Footsteps of Franklin voyage, which is one of the operator's five expeditions that explore the Canadian High Arctic.

