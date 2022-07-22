Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- Quark Expeditions, the global Leader in Polar Adventures, successfully launched its new Greenland Adventure: Explore by Sea, Land and Air itinerary on July 16, 2022. The 9-day expedition on the technologically-advanced Ultramarine has solidified Quark Expeditions' position as the leader in helicopter-supported polar adventure.

