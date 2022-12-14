(PRNewsfoto/Quarterra)

Redmond, Wash. community to add 284 luxury homes along Marymoor Park

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the completion of subsurface work and start of vertical construction of The Piper, a luxury community directly fronting renowned Marymoor Park in Redmond, Wash. The Piper is developed in close partnership with QuadReal Property Group.


