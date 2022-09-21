Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has named Quzara LLC to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2022 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honors the top MSSPs (managed security service providers) worldwide. The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2022 readership survey combined with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. The sixth-annual list and research track the MSSP market's ongoing growth and evolution.

