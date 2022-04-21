Subscribe
OTTAWA, ON, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Washington, D.C., United States of America
Private meetings.
7:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings.
Closed to media.
12:15 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Financial Action Task Force Ministerial meeting.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the World Bank Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine.
6:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a working dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with international partners throughout the day.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
