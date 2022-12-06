Rad Power Bikes releases its most requested product ever, the RadTrike.

 By Rad Power Bikes

With its stable ride and uncompromising value, the RadTrike electric tricycle was meticulously designed to Change Your Ride for Good™

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power Bikes™, North America's largest ebike brand, today unveiled the RadTrike, an all-new electric tricycle that brings the joy of ebikes to more riders, expanding access to car-alternative transportation. The electric tricycle blurs the lines between ebikes and light electric vehicles with familiar functionality of cars. The RadTrike represents the single most requested model in Rad's history and the brand's latest effort to deliver a variety of climate-friendly mobility options for people of all abilities.


