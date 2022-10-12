Support Local Journalism


Richard Humphrey, Co-Founder and CEO Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is recognizing Radian Aerospace's co-founder and CEO Richard Humphrey as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

