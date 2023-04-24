Support Local Journalism


VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Digital has acquired two prominent brands in faith and family digital media – iDisciple.org and FamilyChristian.com – from Giving Company. This acquisition further cements Radiant Digital as one of the leading publishers of faith  and inspiration resources on the web.


