Radiant Discusses the Role of Near-IR Light Sources in Driver Monitoring Systems at Automotive Lighting Online Conference By Radiant Vision Systems Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of scientific light measurement systems for automotive and other industries, announces that it will give a presentation at the Automotive Lighting Online Conference, a Business Conference Facilitation (BCF) event held virtually on September 23 from 9:00-11:30 A.M. Eastern Time (15:00-17:30 Central Europe Time). Matt Scholz, Automotive Business Leader at Radiant, will present "Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and the Role of Near-Infrared Light" from 10:00-10:25 A.M. ET (16:00-16:25 CET) during the live web broadcast.The Automotive Lighting Online Conference provides an accessible virtual platform that brings together top manufacturers and researchers in the automotive industry to share their knowledge regarding new strategies in vehicle lighting and opportunities for future development. This year, the conference features speakers from Nolden Cars & Concepts GmbH, IHS Market, TOFAS, and Radiant Vision Systems. Presentations will address topics ranging from rugged lighting systems for defense vehicles to design opportunities that utilize ambient lighting for vehicle interiors.During Radiant's presentation, Matt Scholz will discuss rapidly developing in-vehicle sensing applications that utilize near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths of light to detect and monitor vehicle occupants for improved safety. Scholz will focus his presentation on driver monitoring, a segment of in-vehicle sensing that is applied to ensure driver alertness by tracking driver presence, position, and gaze. In today's automotive integrations, DMS technology is largely light-based, relying on NIR light reflected from objects in the vehicle to provide information for NIR sensors. NIR light is chosen for most DMS applications because it is invisible to the human eye and therefore does not irritate or distract the driver when cast into the face. NIR light is emitted by either LEDs or lasers (primarily, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, or VCSELs), which have distinct differences in spot size, range, temperature stability, coherence, cost, and complexity to integrate. Based on these and other qualities, each source offers advantages and disadvantages when applied for different sensing objectives. For example, LEDs may be used to provide illumination for imaging with cameras, while lasers enable three-dimensional depth and shape sensing (i.e., for facial recognition) via structured light.The unique qualities that make NIR LEDs and VCSELs ideal for a particular sensing application must be measured to ensure the intended performance of the overall DMS. During his presentation, Scholz will discuss light source measurement methods that are applied to evaluate the performance of NIR LEDs and lasers for their given roles. Scholz will give examples from Radiant's scientific imaging solutions and software, and will pose considerations for choosing equipment for different light source geometries and measurement scenarios. Directly following his presentation, Scholz will lead a live audience Q&A session and will later join a panel with all four presenters at the end of the conference (11:00 A.M. ET; 17:00 CET) to discuss automotive lighting trends.Presenter Matt Scholz leads global activity in support of the automotive industry at Radiant Vision Systems. Scholz brings over 10 years of experience working on automotive metrology applications. He has a fundamental understanding of the need for performance and quality control across displays, illuminated components, and sensing systems, and has led projects at all levels of the automotive supply chain. Scholz shares his expertise in measurement by providing a consultative approach to system integration, partnering with manufacturers to build solutions that ensure their success.The Automotive Lighting Online Conference program and registration information are available at: https://lp.bcf-events.com/automotive-lighting-online-conference. For more information about Radiant, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.About Radiant Vision Systems Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.Media ContactShaina Warner, Radiant Vision Systems, 425-284-0587, Shaina.Warner@RadiantVS.comTwitter, LinkedIn, Facebook SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandateCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forward Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter