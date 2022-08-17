...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Simcoe
Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Radiant Exhibits and Presents Smart Glass Measurement Solutions for Emerging Sunroof Technologies at Vehicle Displays & Interfaces
Radiant will exhibit solutions for evaluating the visual quality of automotive display integrations from tables 601 & 603 and will present a paper as part of the Display Metrology session at Vehicle Displays & Interfaces taking place September 27 and 28 in Novi, Michigan.
REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for automotive displays, announces that it will exhibit and lead a technical session at the SID (Society for Information Display) 29th Annual Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Symposium & Expo. The event takes place at a new location at the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel on September 27 and 28, 2022. Radiant will exhibit solutions for evaluating the visual quality of head-up displays (HUD) and other automotive display integrations from tables 601 & 603 in the exhibit hall and will present a paper during Session 5: Display Metrology on Wednesday, September 28, beginning at 10:40 A.M. local time.
Vehicle Displays & Interfaces has provided the leading forum for automotive display technology for nearly 30 years. Engineers and designers from automotive OEMs, suppliers, and research organizations worldwide will gather for this technical conference and exhibition to explore the latest developments in displays ranging from dashboard panels to smart glass surfaces. Topics of this year's event include automotive market trends, touch interfaces, HUDs, component & substrate innovations, lighting, and display measurement. The event will facilitate professional networking and discussions intended to advance display technology, regulatory requirements, and measurement methods. As a leading display measurement provider, Radiant Vision Systems sponsors and participates in Vehicle Displays & Interfaces each year to support growth in the industry as well as advocate accuracy and efficiency in visual inspection systems for automotive displays. Applying photometric imaging solutions and application-specific software test suites, Radiant addresses unique visual quality parameters of emerging automotive display integrations to achieve visual performance that is driven by the quality expectations of today's consumers.
As part of the Vehicle Displays & Interfaces Technical Program, Radiant will present its paper "Emerging Challenges in Smart Glass Quality: Measuring and Calibrating LED Edge-Lit Sunroofs" during Session 5: Display Metrology, taking place Wednesday, September 28 from 10:40 A.M. to 12:20 P.M.Matt Scholz, Sales Director of Automotive & International business at Radiant, will lead the company's presentation to review the latest applications of smart glass in new vehicles, focusing on challenges of ensuring quality for illuminated sunroofs with unique etched patterns and shapes. Providing both decorative and functional lighting for vehicle interiors, edge-lit sunroofs are illuminated by rows of LEDs in the trim surrounding the glass. A custom etch in the glass acts as a lightguide to illuminate the glass in specific patterns. Display test equipment and methods can be applied to evaluate visual quality issues in these sunroofs, detecting nonuniform illumination and defects in the etch that break or diminish light throughout the pattern. However, the size of sunroof panels, intricacies of their etched patterns, and glass curvature make this emerging inspection application difficult to address using traditional display measurement technologies. Radiant's paper will discuss these challenges and introduce advanced inspection methods and systems that provide effective evaluation of the most complex visual qualities of edge-lit sunroofs with optimal efficiency. Scholz will provide examples from Radiant's test and measurement technology and present considerations for sunroof inspection during Session 5.2 on September 28 from 11:00 A.M. to 11:20 A.M. with an opportunity for audience questions following the presentation.
Throughout the event, Radiant will also demonstrate its solutions for automotive display testing from tables 601 & 603 as part of the Vehicle Displays & Interfaces exhibition. Members of Radiant's automotive team will be on-site to discuss specific project challenges as well as showcase the company's ProMetric® imaging systems and software in example applications. Specifically, Radiant will demonstrate its fully automated visual inspection solution for HUDs with a live analysis of an aftermarket HUD system using Radiant's TT-HUD™ Software. Also featured will be the company's new ProMetric I-SC Solution, which combines an imaging colorimeter and spectroradiometer to measure spectral & spatial data, color calibrate the imaging system on demand, and run fully automated measurement & inspection without multiple equipment setups.
Complimentary registration to the Vehicle Displays & Interfaces exhibit is available courtesy of Radiant using code N8F4ZnE. For information or to register for the event, visit http://www.vehicledisplay.org. Learn more about Radiant Vision Systems at tables 601 & 603 at the exhibit or online at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.