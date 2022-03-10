REDMOND, Wash., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for displays and light sources, announces that it will host a webinar with GlobalSpec (Engineering360) to introduce a new solution for evaluating display quality as seen by the user in extended reality (XR) headsets and smart glasses. "Replicating Human Vision for XR Display Testing" will be broadcast Thursday, March 24, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Pacific Time (1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Eastern time). Eric Eisenberg, Optics Development Manager at Radiant, will lead a live 45-minute presentation and a question-and-answer session with webinar attendees following the product introduction.
The category of XR devices covers virtual (VR), augmented (AR), and mixed reality (MR) headsets and smart glasses. These devices are designed to offer visual experiences that blur the line between digital elements and the real world. The quality of these visual experiences is influenced by the performance of the XR display and its associated optical components and determined by the user's perception of these experiences as observed within the unique viewing parameters of each device. To evaluate XR display quality using automated inspection methods therefore requires manufacturers to implement test equipment capable of emulating the viewing conditions of the human user.
"Emulating user perception for visual inspection across XR devices is a growing challenge," states presenter Eric Eisenberg. "Fundamentally, XR test systems are designed to capture the field of view of an immersive display from a near-eye position—the same position as the user's eye in the headset. But the types of displays, projection methods, headset hardware, and other variables of the XR design continue to evolve, requiring more specific test system configurations and capabilities that aren't one-size-fits-all. Increasingly, XR manufacturers have had to invest in custom equipment to meet specific measurement needs, creating a huge time and cost burden. And, of course, XR devices aren't becoming standardized—the device landscape continues to be incredibly diverse. What's needed is a more flexible measurement solution that allows manufacturers to deploy XR display testing for their unique devices more easily and cost-effectively."
To kick off the launch of Radiant's latest product at the March 24th webinar, Eisenberg will discuss challenges posed by the latest XR optical designs and will introduce Radiant's new XR display test system that incorporates flexibility to meet a range of diverse measurement needs for unique XR devices out of the box. The webinar will highlight beneficial features of the new solution's optical design, which includes electronic focus control, a range of imaging resolution and FOV options, and folded ("periscope") optical geometries to accommodate different XR device focus ranges, display specifications, and form factors. The advantage of the solution's flexible design is that it offers XR manufacturers a means of selecting and deploying a more tailored and comprehensive XR test system that continues to replicate human vision in headsets, in many cases eliminating the need for costly custom equipment.
Webinar presenter Eric Eisenberg, Optics Development Manager at Radiant, has spent over 10 years developing solutions to help display manufacturers and their upstream suppliers ensure quality and improve efficiencies in both design and production. With extensive hands-on experience incorporating imaging and optical technology into diverse applications worldwide, he has a deep understanding of the technical considerations required for successful implementation. Prior to joining Radiant, Eisenberg held optical engineering roles at Lockheed Martin and Terabeam. He is listed as an inventor on multiple patents and has a B.S. in laser and optical engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Information and registration for the live webinar broadcast on March 24 is available at: https://www.globalspec.com/events/eventdetails?eventId=3595. Information about Radiant Vision Systems can be found at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
