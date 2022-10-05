Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo.

RENTON, Wash., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading provider of technology-enabled global transportation and value added logistics solutions, today announced it has acquired the operations of Cascade Enterprises of Minnesota, Inc. ("Cascade"), a Minneapolis, Minnesota based, privately held company that has operated under the Company's Airgroup brand since 2007.  The Company structured the transaction similar to its previous transactions, with a portion of the expected purchase price payable in subsequent periods based on the future performance of the acquired operations.

On a post-closing basis, Cascade will continue to operate under the Airgroup brand through the remainder of 2022 and is expected to transition to the Radiant brand in early 2023 as Cascade is combined with existing Company owned operations in the Minneapolis area.  

