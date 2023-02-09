Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

CEO Crain Comments on Restatement Process

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a leading technology-enabled global transportation and logistics services company, today announced select preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and that it will be filing a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as the Company will be late in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q"). The delay in the filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, is as a result of the previously disclosed delay of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the Company's on-going efforts to complete the restatement of its fiscal 2021 audited financial statements, each of the interim quarterly financial statements filed on Form 10-Q during fiscal 2021, as well as each of the interim quarterly financial statements filed on Form 10-Q during its 2022 fiscal year (the "Restatement Periods"). The Company currently expects that it will bring all of its filings current within the near term.


