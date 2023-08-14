Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Delivering Specialized First and Final Mile Control Tower Solutions Across North America

RENTON, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, today announced the continued expansion of its freight forwarding network with the opening of a new company owned operating location in Kansas City, Missouri that will operate as Radiant Global Logistics ("RGL-MKC"). The Kansas City location will provide specialized first and final mile control tower solutions with a focus on commercial and residential services requiring white-glove and other specialized services across North America.


