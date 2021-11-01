Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 By Radiant Logistics, Inc. Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.) By Radiant Logistics, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021.The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO, will host the call.Conference Call DetailsDate/Time:Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM EasternDIAL-IN: US (877) 545-0523; Intl. (973) 528-0016Access Code: 718934REPLAY: November 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to November 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM EasternUS (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331 Replay ID number: 43534Webcast DetailsThis call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/43534. About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc. 