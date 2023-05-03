Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.


