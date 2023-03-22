Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.)

 By Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Call Scheduled for Monday, March 27, at 4:30 PM Eastern

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022 and the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022.


Tags