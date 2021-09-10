Radiant Logistics To Participate In Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference By Radiant Logistics, Inc., Lake Street Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Radiant Logistics, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Radiant Logistics, Inc.) By Radiant Logistics, Inc., Lake Street Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RENTON, Wash., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. ("Radiant") (NYSE American: RLGT) today announced that the Company will participate in Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, with Todd Macomber, the Company's SVP and Chief Financial Officer participating in one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. Lake Street's annual BIG (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference showcases many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from over 100 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.For more information about this conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Radiant Logistics management, please visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference or contact your Lake Street representative or email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305, or alternatively contact Radiant Logistics at IR@radiantdelivers.com. About Lake Street Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com.About Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT)Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc. 