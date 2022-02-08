REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for automotive lighting and displays, announces that it will give a presentation at the 2nd annual Automotive Displays Online Conference—a Business Conference Facilitation (BCF) event held virtually on Tuesday, February 15, from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time (15:00-18:00 Central Europe Time). Matt Scholz, Global Automotive Business Leader at Radiant Vision Systems, will present "The Emergence of Smart Glass: Automotive Applications & Quality Considerations" from 9:30-9:55 A.M. ET (15:30-15:55 CET) during the live web broadcast.
The Automotive Displays Online Conference offers a virtual meeting place for leading manufacturers, researchers, academics, decision-makers, and business professionals to share their knowledge and experience about strategies in automotive displays and opportunities for future development. This year's conference program features speakers from Renault Group, beyond HMI/////, and Radiant Vision Systems, as well as Dr. Karlheinz Blankenbach, professor at the Display Lab at Pforzheim University, Germany. Presentations will address topics ranging from next-generation display metrology solutions to intelligent display technology in the age of IOT (Internet of Things) to the role of OLED in automotive.
During Radiant's session, presenter Matt Scholz will discuss the rapid development of smart glass technologies and the range of automotive applications that provide improved safety and passenger comfort. As Scholz states, "Smart glass implementations have arrived at a time when automakers are looking to maximize the use of surfaces in the vehicle for more dynamic functions and interactivity. Transparent glass such as windshields, windows, and sunroofs have remained largely untapped in this digital evolution, but they offer significant surface area for displays and interfaces."
The category of smart glass includes multiple compositions that enable a range of functionality. Adjustable smart glass can change tint and transparency to block sunlight, heat, and glare for rear- and side-view mirrors. Used in lighting applications, smart glass enables dynamic control of headlamp brightness and beam patterns, as well as more diverse interior lighting options. These innovations are already seeing applications in luxury and electric vehicle (EV) models. For EVs especially, heat reduction and embedded solar cells in smart glass offer benefits for reducing vehicle weight, conserving power, and improving battery efficiency.
The visual quality and functional performance of smart glass must meet specific criteria for each application. This requires test and measurement solutions that are capable of quantifying values of light such as brightness and color, and offer imaging to evaluate large areas at once, compare values to assess uniformity and contrast, and ensure accurate light distributions. In his presentation, Scholz will give examples from Radiant's scientific imaging solutions and software and offer considerations for choosing a measurement system that supports design and quality control for various smart glass implementations. Directly following his presentation, Scholz will lead a live audience Q&A session and will later join a panel with all presenters at the end of the conference (11:30 A.M. ET; 17:30 CET) to discuss new automotive display solutions.
Presenter Matt Scholz directs global sales and support of automotive test and measurement solutions at Radiant Vision Systems. Scholz brings over 10 years of experience working in automotive metrology and has a fundamental understanding of the need for performance and quality control in displays, illuminated components, and sensing systems. Scholz has worked at all levels of the automotive supply chain from tiered suppliers to OEMs. He shares his expertise by providing a consultative approach to system integration, partnering with manufacturers to build solutions that ensure their success.
More information about the Automotive Displays Online Conference program and registration is available at https://lp.bcf-events.com/2nd-annual-automotive-display-technologies-online-conference. Information about Radiant Vision Systems can be found at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
Shaina Warner, Radiant Vision Systems, 425-284-0587, Shaina.Warner@RadiantVS.com
