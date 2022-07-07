Broadcast July 27 from 10:30-11:30 A.M. ET, "Display Metrology for Production: AOI Systems and Technology Advantages" will cover technologies that bridge the gap between scientific measurement and high-throughput automated optical inspection (AOI).
REDMOND, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for displays and light sources, announces its upcoming webinar with Consumer Electronics Test & Development to introduce display test technologies that bridge the gap between scientific measurement and high-throughput automated optical inspection (AOI). "Display Metrology for Production: AOI Systems and Technology Advantages" will be broadcast Wednesday, July 27, from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time (7:30 A.M. Pacific Time; 4:30 PM Central European Time). Matt Scholz, Sales Director of International & Automotive business at Radiant Vision Systems, will lead a live web presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with webinar attendees.
Display metrology uses a scientific approach to characterize the visual quality of a display by measuring its light output. Various qualities of light can be measured to describe a display's brightness, color, contrast, and other characteristics. Not only are these values important in the design of a new device—for example, to optimize performance—they are key for evaluating display quality in mass production—confirming that output values match minimum specifications. Consistent and accurate measurements from R&D to production ensure the integrity of a display product from concept to consumer. For this reason, display metrology plays an important role in the manufacture of any display device.
Display metrology equipment includes imaging systems, spectrometers, specialized lenses, analysis software, and other components. As scientific instruments, metrology systems were originally applied in lab and R&D environments where data is prioritized over speed or form factor. However, there are different priorities on the production line. While scientific data is desirable throughout display device manufacture, metrology systems may not adequately support production needs due to size, complexity, speed, or overall capability.
"Production-level display measurement requires equipment that supports throughput demands while continuing to ensure quality according to standards, specifications, and user expectations," states webinar presenter Matt Scholz. "AOI equipment used in these scenarios must be efficient in terms of size, speed, ease of integration, and ease of use. As a classic example, machine vision systems are designed to address these needs with small cameras, rapid data processing, on-board API, industrial communications, intuitive user interfaces, and other advantages. Display metrology equipment designed for lab-based measurement has historically carried limitations in these areas, causing misconceptions about the ability to achieve comprehensive, scientific display measurement data in a production setting. In many cases, manufacturers opt for machine vision systems and adapt their capability to evaluate key aspects of display performance. These solutions can be costly and complex to design, implement, or adjust for new priorities. Plus, an adapted machine vision solution never truly reaches the measurement accuracy of display metrology systems to provide a complete understanding of a display's light output through quantifiable values."
In the upcoming webinar with Consumer Electronics Test & Development, presenter Matt Scholz will introduce display metrology concepts and equipment and discuss misconceptions about production-level measurement that are addressed by advanced metrology systems. With over a decade of experience in metrology applications, Scholz has a fundamental understanding of the growing challenges in industries where absolute quality is critical. He oversees development and implementation of automated visual inspection systems for displays, lighting, and illuminated components and has led projects at all levels of the supply chain from suppliers and integrators to major OEMs worldwide. Scholz shares his expertise on measurement by providing a consultative approach to system implementation for high-tech applications.
Information and registration for the live webinar broadcast on July 27 is available at: https://www.bigmarker.com/ma-business/Display-Metrology-for-Production-AOI-Systems-and-Technology-Advantages. Information about Radiant Vision Systems can be found at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, South Korea, and Vietnam. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
