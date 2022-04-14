From booth #1307 at the Display Week exhibition (May 10-12, San Jose), Radiant will launch three all-new imaging metrology solutions that enable automated visual inspection and scientific light & color measurement to ensure the quality of display devices from subpixel to surface.
REDMOND, Wash., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, leading provider of automated visual inspection and metrology solutions for displays, announces that it will launch new solutions for scientific test and measurement at Display Week 2022, featuring a live exhibition and concurrent digital event. From booth #1307 at the exhibition, Radiant will showcase seven product demonstrations of its camera, lens, and software solutions in applications ranging from evaluating the quality of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) displays, capturing absolute values of brightness and color from areas as small as a subpixel, and ensuring the integrity of device surfaces and markings. Display Week takes place live at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, from May 8-13 with exhibit dates on May 10-12.
The Society for Information Display (SID), which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, will host the Display Week event live for the first time since 2019, bringing together the leading innovators and innovations in electronic display technology in a central forum. Display Week includes a technical program and exhibit focusing on a breadth of display technologies from OLEDs to wearables to extended reality (XR). The event kicks off with a special Display Metrology Course on Sunday May 8, hosted by SID and ICDM (International Committee for Display Metrology), and sponsored by Radiant. During this course, Radiant will provide an early product demonstration of its new XRE Lens solution, which combines a high-resolution imaging colorimeter with patent-pending lens technology for in-headset AR/VR display testing. The XRE Lens will later be demonstrated at Radiant's booth #1307 at the Display Week exhibit, May 10-12.
Celebrating its own 30-year anniversary this year, Radiant joins Display Week as an exhibitor, Platinum Sponsor, and Gold Corporate Member of SID. With over 30 years of experience developing test and measurement solutions for displays, Radiant is chosen by manufacturers worldwide for R&D applications and high-throughput production inspection, with hundreds of systems testing millions of devices a year. Radiant's ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers and TrueTest™ Automated Visual Inspection Software are leading solutions for display testing, available in a number of configurations to meet specific application needs or industrial testing requirements. ProMetric imaging systems can be paired with lens options such as Microscope Lens for measuring small display features and subpixels, or the recently released XRE Lens for measuring XR displays inside headsets and smart glasses. These test solutions are fully automated using TrueTest and its unique software packages, including TT-ARVR™ for use with AR/VR and XRE testing solutions and VIP™ (Vision Inspection Pack), which combines light, color, and defect inspection for backlit symbols and bespoke illuminated regions in automotive controls to avionics. All of Radiant's solutions are developed to optimize the balance of testing speed, accuracy, and precision, with measurement images up to 61 megapixels and measurement times shorter than 2 seconds.
From booth #1307 at this year's Display Week exhibition, Radiant will showcase "more ways to measure displays" with the launch of all-new solutions for ensuring display device quality from subpixel to surface. These new test and measurement systems integrate Radiant's fundamental ProMetric imaging platform with technologies that broaden the color accuracy range and repeatability of ProMetric systems, as well as optimize them for use in precision surface inspection. New functionality will not only solve a wider gamut of visual inspection challenges but will reduce cost and equipment for testing variable visual qualities in electronic display devices. Alongside these solutions, Radiant's booth will host a live demonstration of the new XRE Lens (released March 24), and demonstrations of fully automated display testing, pixel measurement and correction (demura), backlit symbol inspection, and near-infrared LED and laser measurement for sensing systems.
The Display Week exhibition is free using Radiant's guest code (8KstwXvP) to waive the $30 exhibit fee. Registration is available at displayweek.org, which will also host exhibitor virtual booth profiles during the week of the event for digital access 24 hours a day from any location. Attendees can learn more about Radiant Vision Systems by visiting booth #1307 at Display Week, attending the Display Week Digital Event, or online at http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 30 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
