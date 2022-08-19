Support Local Journalism


The ProMetric® I61 Imaging Colorimeter receives a Gold-level award in the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards in recognition of its contribution to innovation in the optics and photonics community.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of imaging systems for scientific evaluation of light sources and displays, announces today that its ProMetric® I61 (61-megapixel) Imaging Colorimeter was recognized among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optics and photonics community recognized Radiant Vision Systems as a Gold honoree.

