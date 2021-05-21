REDMOND, Wash., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of automated visual inspection solutions for light-emitting components, announced today that its VIP™ (Vision Inspection Pack) Software has been recognized among the best in machine vision by the judges of the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed experts from system-integrator and end-user companies.
"The Vision Systems Design team would like to congratulate Radiant Vision Systems for their score in the 2021 Innovators Awards program," says Chris Mc Loone, Editor in Chief. "Each year this unbiased and increasingly competitive program aims to celebrate the most innovative products and systems in machine vision. The Radiant team should be very proud."
The visual quality of a backlit component—such as illuminated keypads, electronic controls, instrument panels, and LED light strips—is determined equally by the photometric and dimensional properties of its illuminated regions. Machine vision equipment has long provided an effective method for registering the area of characters and shapes captured within two-dimensional images. Separately, photometric imaging systems have been developed to measure values of light (brightness and color) across the broad emission areas of light sources and displays. Until recently, manufacturers needed to compromise to apply a complete solution for backlit symbol inspection. The solution required either human inspection or a combination of software or equipment—typically a photometric system and a machine vision system—each component accomplishing only part of the quality control objective. In the latter case, this combination of equipment not only increased cost but added complexity when outputting data for analysis, pass/fail routines, and automated inspection operations.
To address the need for efficiency in backlit component testing, Radiant Vision Systems developed an extension for its TrueTest™ Automated Visual Inspection Software platform that combines complete inspection capabilities within a single system. Released on May 18, 2020, VIP (Vision Inspection Pack) Software extends the capabilities of TrueTest beyond photometric analysis, adding machine vision registration to enable defect detection in conjunction with absolute light and color measurement. Analyses combined with machine vision registration allow VIP to calculate accurate luminance, chromaticity, uniformity, and other photometric values within the bespoke measurement regions of symbols, text, and shapes. Registration functionality also enables VIP to detect defects, such as malformed symbols and shapes, extended symbol area, or missing and poorly illuminated areas. Software locates and defines measurement regions dynamically, regardless of component location or orientation, and can evaluate multiple regions at once.
By combining photometric and machine vision capabilities, VIP Software offers the first complete solution for backlit symbol evaluation. The solution greatly reduces time and cost for lab testing and production-level quality control. Manufacturers who utilize VIP benefit from a single camera/software system that evaluates all visual qualities of backlit components out of the box, with quantifiable and objective data, and easy integration into automated systems and inline inspection operations.
About Vision Systems Design
Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.
About the Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards
The Vision Systems Design 2021 Innovators Awards program reviews and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators, and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.
About Radiant Vision Systems
Radiant Vision Systems works with world-class brands and manufacturers to deliver creative visual inspection solutions that improve quality, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction. Radiant's legacy of technology innovation in photometric imaging and worldwide install base date back more than 25 years and address applications from consumer electronics to automotive manufacturing. Radiant Vision Systems product lines include TrueTest™ automated visual inspection software for quality control, and ProMetric® imaging colorimeters, photometers, and light source measurement systems. Radiant is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA, with strategic offices in California, Michigan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea. Radiant has been a part of Konica Minolta's Sensing Business Unit since August 2015. For more information, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.
SOURCE Radiant Vision Systems