Optics Development Manager, Eric Eisenberg, introduces "A Flexible Solution for XR Display Testing: Replicating the Human Eye in More Headsets and Smart Glasses" during the virtual conference, taking place Sept. 20-21.

REDMOND, Wash., Sep. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for displays and light sources, announces that it will sponsor and lead a presentation at the upcoming DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) AR/VR Display Forum. This two-day virtual conference takes place September 20-21, 2022, with presentations broadcasted from 6:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PDT) and full event access to recordings for 30 days after the event for registered attendees. Radiant's presentation will be led by Optics Development Manager, Eric Eisenberg, who will introduce "A Flexible Solution for XR Display Testing: Replicating the Human Eye in More Headsets and Smart Glasses" beginning with a live broadcast on Tuesday, September 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 P.M. PDT.

