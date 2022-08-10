Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


"Understanding and Applying Standards-Based Display Testing for Camera Monitor Systems" will be broadcast Tuesday, August 23, at 9AM PT (12PM ET) and offers considerations for testing CMS displays according to SAE J3155 recommendations.

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for automotive displays, announces that it will host a webinar with GlobalSpec (Engineering360) to review recommended practices for evaluating the performance of camera monitoring systems (CMS) according to the latest automotive industry regulations and provide considerations for choosing display test equipment. "Understanding and Applying Standards-Based Display Testing for Camera Monitor Systems" will be broadcast Tuesday, August 23, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time (12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern time). Bret Stonebridge, Regional Sales Manager on Radiant's Automotive & International team, will lead a will lead a live web presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with webinar attendees.

Tags