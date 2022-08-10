"Understanding and Applying Standards-Based Display Testing for Camera Monitor Systems" will be broadcast Tuesday, August 23, at 9AM PT (12PM ET) and offers considerations for testing CMS displays according to SAE J3155 recommendations.
REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for automotive displays, announces that it will host a webinar with GlobalSpec (Engineering360) to review recommended practices for evaluating the performance of camera monitoring systems (CMS) according to the latest automotive industry regulations and provide considerations for choosing display test equipment. "Understanding and Applying Standards-Based Display Testing for Camera Monitor Systems" will be broadcast Tuesday, August 23, from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time (12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern time). Bret Stonebridge, Regional Sales Manager on Radiant's Automotive & International team, will lead a will lead a live web presentation followed by a question-and-answer session with webinar attendees.
Used in place of side- and rearview mirrors, a camera monitor system (CMS) can improve situational awareness and ergonomic comfort for drivers when used for indirect visualization of the area around a vehicle. Display-based electronic mirrors have the potential to eliminate blind spots while improving visibility by enhancing brightness, color, and contrast from live video feeds. Eliminating mirrors from the exterior of the vehicle also offers new design opportunities and dramatically reduce air resistance for better aerodynamics, delivering improved vehicle efficiency to the consumer.
"Since 2016, UN Regulation No. 46 has permitted manufacturers to replace required vehicle mirrors with CMS in European vehicles, with luxury brands leading the way," states webinar presenter, Bret Stonebridge. "In the US, the NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] is reviewing CMS for approval as a rear-visibility system governed by FMVSS [Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard] No. 111. To get ahead of the market, US automakers and suppliers are already gearing up by designing and producing components and software to support the influx of CMS to the automotive manufacturing supply chain. Manufacturers who enter this next phase prepared to meet requirements will have a significant competitive edge."
In its webinar on August 23, Radiant will underscore the importance of testing CMS performance to ensure alignment with UN and pending US regulations as a safe and effective rear-visibility system. The presentation will review the components of a CMS system and discuss key performance indicators according to recommended optical and functional test protocols. The webinar will step through the newly issued standards document—SAE J3155 Recommended Practices ("Camera Monitor Systems Test Protocols and Performance Requirements")—and focus on optical test recommendations for visual display performance.
"SAE J3155 was recently issued to support anticipated requirements for US vehicles," explains Stonebridge. "Manufacturers looking to incorporate CMS under FVMSS No. 111 will need to understand how to implement SAE J3155 test protocols using available technology. For example, CMS displays must be tested for image uniformity, brightness, color, contrast, and artifacts using a calibrated luminance meter. Directional dependence (or view angle performance) of the display is also important, given how a display is typically viewed off-angle within the vehicle. Although the SAE doesn't specify one test system, the measurement solution selected to perform optical performance testing of the CMS display has a big impact on efficiency in terms of cost, speed, and ease as compared to alternative systems."
In the upcoming webinar with GlobalSpec, Stonebridge will discuss CMS test recommendations and offer considerations for selecting a display measurement system with advantages for imaging, CIE-matched measurement values, resolution, angular scope, and compliance with SAE J3155. Stonebridge has worked across Radiant sales, technical support, and engineering with a focus on global automotive applications. In his current role, he works with customers to understand project goals and define appropriate hardware/software components for measurement and visual inspection—coordinating Radiant teams to provide complete end-to-end solutions. He has experience in a range of engineering disciplines and holds a degree in Materials Science from the University of Washington.
