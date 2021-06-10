SEATTLE, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raima Database Manager is the solution for:
- High performance applications, through in-memory and snapshot support
- Edge/remote data with low power availability
- Applications that are sensitive to memory footprint
- Applications that are mission-critical and require a secure and reliable data storage solution
- Applications that will need multiplatform support whether it is desktop and/or real-time platforms
- RDM has support for most common programming language developers prefer.
- Machine learning on the edge.
Here are some of the new and improved features of 15:
Administrative GUI - Bundled in HTML and javascript using Vue.js framework. Includes database engine status overview and interactable database content browser.
Time Series with Fast Fourier Transformation (FFT) support - Custom generated time series support has been added to RDM. Users can specify time series data with full transactional support and downsampling of data. Also FFT support for data transformations.
Primary Key Performance Optimization — RDM 15.0 will have newly created optimizations for primary key indexes. Users with any data type primary keys on their tables will see enhanced read and write performance.
Raima is a provider of high-performance, time series, always-on database management system technology for both in-memory database usage and persistent storage devices. We deliver database solutions that are cross-platform, small-footprint database systems designed for distributed architecture in resource-constrained environments. Visit our website at http://www.raima.com.