PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Ramón Espinosa V., an imaginative individual, has completed his new book "Green: Invasores Ocultos": a thrilling tale of friendship and romance between two beings from different worlds. The read begins with two passengers conversing inside a train. One man talks about a strange story of his friend who lives on an island owned by him. The narrative was too far-fetched to the listener. So, he thought it was just another made-up story created to entertain themselves while on a train journey. The story is about John Arcos and how a certain island brought all the mysteries of the universe right before his eyes.

