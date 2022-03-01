EVERETT, Wash., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On February 15th, all RANDYS full-time employees were awarded these units to provide an economic interest in the business, aligning objectives to stay focused on the core values of the company and to support RANDYS in continuing to build a best-in-class organization, including supporting its dedicated employees.
RANDYS introduced the new Team Ownership Program ("TOP") in order to share the organization's success in ways that truly impact the well-being of its employees – it grants an economic interest in the growth of the business. The Team Ownership Program is another way that RANDYS rises above a competitive labor market in the industry.
"We are tapping into the mentality of an owner," says Kevin Kaestner, RANDYS Worldwide President & CEO. "The mindset where being diligent about every detail pays off, where knowing a job well done impacts the collective good of everyone in the company, and where a strong company bottom line equates to a strong personal bottom line. We want to continue to embrace the values that got us where we are today. RANDYS is celebrating our 40th anniversary this year and a number of our employees have been with us for 20+ years, so it was easy to look inward and see the value of our team members."
TOP ensures that everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the success, growth, and value creation of the organization. The program aligns employees' outlook with the company's mission to continue to grow RANDYS and attract world-class talent to the organization. "The Team Ownership Program really does further establish RANDYS as a world-class employer and is really unheard of in our industry, or anywhere for that matter. This program is in addition to RANDYS' existing industry-leading benefits package" says Kelli Schnurman, Director of Human Resources. "There are very few companies where all employees have the opportunity to directly benefit from the growth of a company."
This Team Ownership Program is supported by one of the most lucrative employee referral programs in the industry. RANDYS' "Refer A Friend" program provides a generous incentive to both the employee and the referral that signs on with the company. These programs are designed to attract, retain, and grow the RANDYS family of brands.
These programs illustrate the value that RANDYS places in its current employees along with the objective of attracting great talent interested in growing with the company. When you join RANDYS you get more than a paycheck, you also have the opportunity to personally benefit from the growth of the entire company.
RANDYS Worldwide began in 1982 and is a leading provider of highly engineered aftermarket drivetrain, undercar, and suspension products. RANDYS distributes its branded products through a family of industry-leading brands nationwide through its strategically located distribution sites offering opportunities in all sectors of sales, manufacturing, marketing, operations, and distribution. Find out more about career opportunities at RANDYS Worldwide at http://www.randysworldwide.com/careers.
