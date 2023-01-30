Support Local Journalism


SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patent law firm, FIG. 1 Patents, PLLC (FIG. 1), announced today that Dallas-based Scott Chapple, most recently the Global Head of Pharma Patents for the Ophthalmology Franchise of Novartis, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, is joining the firm as Partner.

Rapidly growing patent law firm FIG 1 from Spokane, WA adds pharma division with new Dallas-based partner from Novartis


