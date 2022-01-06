RareCyte® Inc. reports significant 2021 growth of Precision Biology™ Services business and customer uptake of Orion™ Spatial Biology instruments and reagents By RareCyte, Inc. Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RareCyte, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/RareCyte, Inc.) By RareCyte, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RareCyte Inc., ("RareCyte" or "The Company") a leading provider of Precision Biology products and services recognized over 100% sales growth in their Services business in 2021. They also saw significant uptake by early adopters of their Orion instruments and consumables by global key opinion leaders in support of fast, subcellular whole slide spatial analysis.RareCyte's full-service CLIA-certified laboratory provides custom assay development and tissue-based spatial profiling. The company closed new and follow-on service programs across tens of global Pharma, BioPharma, and academic customers. Key studies include programs for biomarker discovery and implementation, pharmaceutical mechanism of action, and drug safety. RareCyte's best-in-class liquid biopsy and spatial biology platforms in the full-service, CLIA-certified, laboratory were employed to provide custom assay development, research- and clinical trial- services for rare-cell liquid biopsy assays, and tissue-based spatial profiling. Clients included essential researchers, translational scientists, drug development and diagnostics organizations."RareCyte products and services are supported by an infrastructure that includes ISO13485 certification with a rigorous Quality Management System and CLIA Lab accreditation to support customer requirements" said Leighton Howells, Senior Vice President of Biopharma Partnerships. "Our clients appreciate our focus on data quality, turn-around-time and responsiveness to meet their individual program needs."The company has also seen significant uptake of their novel Orion platform including instruments and consumables for single-round highly multiplexed immunofluorescence staining and imaging of standard FFPE or fresh frozen tissue with additional benefits of industry-standard H&E and IHC modes. Combining speed and resolution, Orion enables comprehensive phenotypic profiling and characterization of tissue architecture, tumor heterogeneity, and immune response for whole slides in hours versus platforms that require multi-day workflows.About RareCyte: RareCyte provides Precision Biology products and services for discovery, translational research, and clinical diagnostics. The Orion spatial biology platform enables same-day, 20 channel multiplexed tissue analysis. Our comprehensive liquid biopsy offering enables CTC and other rare cell characterization and single cell retrieval for molecular analysis, and CDx development.For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. About RareCyte: RareCyte provides Precision Biology products and services for discovery, translational research, and clinical diagnostics. The Orion spatial biology platform enables same-day, 20 channel multiplexed tissue analysis. Our comprehensive liquid biopsy offering enables CTC and other rare cell characterization and single cell retrieval for molecular analysis, and CDx development.For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

For more information about RareCyte, visit www.rarecyte.com.

SOURCE RareCyte, Inc. 