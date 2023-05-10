Twitter Spaces Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today; Meet Management at 7 PM ET Tonight
HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results and filed its Form 10-Q for the fiscal 2023 second quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Summary Financials
2Q23
Change YoY
6M23
Change YoY
Total Revenues
$71.5M
12.3 %
$141.5M
12.7 %
EPS
$0.83
-27.8 %
$1.94
-14.9 %
Non-GAAP EPS*
$1.30
9.2 %
$2.50
9.2 %
Net Cash from Operating Activities
$16.8M
44.8 %
$31.7M
13.7 %
Free Cash Flow*
$14.8M
33.3 %
$27.8M
5.5 %
Net Income Attributable to RCIHH Common Shareholders
$7.7M
-29.4 %
$18.0M
-16.5 %
Adjusted EBITDA*
$21.7M
8.8 %
$42.1M
11.2 %
Weighted Average Basic & Diluted Shares Outstanding
9.3M
-2.4 %
9.2M
-2.1 %
* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.
Eric Langan, President and CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., said: "We moved ahead on a number of fronts during the second quarter. Revenues grew to $71.5 million, an increase of 12.3% year over year, reflecting both same-store sales and acquisitions. Free cash flow grew 33.3% to $14.8 million or 20.6% of revenues, and adjusted EBITDA rose 8.8% to $21.7 million or 30.3% of revenues."
"We completed our 5-club, Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition and look forward to optimizing their contribution. On a sequential quarter basis, our Bombshells turnaround program has started to produce results. We also advanced many of our projects involving club acquisition and development, Rick's Cabaret Steakhouse & Casino in Colorado, and new Bombshells. As always, thanks to our loyal and dedicated teams for all their hard work and effort."
Conference Call at 4:30 PM ET Today
Participants need to use Twitter Spaces on their mobile phones to ask questions during the Q&A
Twitter Spaces
Telephone
Webcast, Slides & Replay
Meet Management at 7:00 PM ET Tonight
- Investors are invited to Meet Management at one of RCI's top revenue generating clubs
- Rick's Cabaret New York, 50 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001
- RSVP your contact information to gary.fishman@anreder.com by 5:00 PM ET today
2Q23 Segments (Comparisons are to 2Q22 unless indicated otherwise)
- Nightclubs: Revenues were $57.0 million, an increase of 18.4% compared to $48.2 million. The increase was driven by $6.9 million from acquired and remodeled clubs, and same store sales growth.1 Operating income was $18.0 million or 31.6% of revenues compared to $19.1 million or 39.7%. 2Q23 operating income included $3.1 million legal settlement accrual and $0.7 million non-cash impairment. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.4 million or 39.3% of revenues compared to $19.0 million or 39.5%. On a sequential quarter basis, revenues increased 1.3%, primarily driven by acquisitions, and non-GAAP operating margin declined 1.1 percentage points, primarily reflecting the Baby Dolls and Chicas Locas acquisition, which in two weeks of ownership did not allow for enough time for full operating optimization.
- Bombshells: Revenues were $14.3 million, a decline of 6.6% compared to $15.3 million in 2Q22, which was the segment's last major peak stimulus/post-Covid quarter. Revenues included $1.3 million from Bombshells San Antonio (acquired February 2023) and Grange Food Hall (acquired December 2022). Same-store sales declined.1 Operating profit was $1.8 million or 12.4% of revenues compared to $3.5 million or 22.6%. 2Q23 operating profit included $0.4 million of accelerated non-cash amortization of Grange food stall leases. Non-GAAP operating profit was $2.2 million or 15.4% of revenues compared to $3.5 million or 22.7%. On a sequential quarter basis, revenues increased 6.6%, primarily driven by acquisitions, and non-GAAP operating margin increased 1.6 percentage points, reflecting the segment's turnaround plan.
2Q23 Consolidated (Comparisons are to 2Q22 and % are of total revenues unless indicated otherwise)
- Cost of goods sold: 12.7% compared to 13.8% and 12.9% in 1Q23. The year-over-year decline primarily reflected a 19.5% increase in high-margin service revenues.
- Salaries and wages: 27.2% compared to 26.0% and 26.7% in 1Q23. 2Q23 primarily reflected higher minimum wage in many states where RCI clubs operate as well as higher labor costs relating to the newly acquired clubs.
- SG&A: 30.8% compared to 28.9% and 32.5% in 1Q23. The year-over-year increase reflected FY23 acquisitions that have yet to be fully optimized. The sequential decline reflected the absence of year-end audit expenses in 2Q23.
- Depreciation and amortization: 5.3% compared to 4.5% and 4.7% in 1Q23. 2Q23 reflected $0.4 million in accelerated one-time, non-cash amortization of Grange food stall leases.
- Other charges (gains), net: Charges of $3.8 million compared to $7 thousand and a $0.7 million gain in 1Q23. 2Q23 included $3.1 million legal settlement accrual and $0.7 million non-cash impairment charge.
- Operating margin: 18.8% compared to 26.8% and 24.2% in 1Q23 (non-GAAP of 26.6% compared to 26.9% and 25.6% in 1Q23).
- Interest expense: 5.1% compared to 4.5% and 5.3% in 1Q23. 2Q23 included the cost of $35.5 million in new debt associated with the mid-March Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.
- Income tax expense: $2.1 million compared to $3.4 million and $3.0 million in 1Q23. The effective tax rate was 21.8% compared to 23.4% and 22.8% in 1Q23.
- Weighted average shares outstanding: Decreased 2.4% year-over-year due to prior period repurchases. They increased 0.4% sequentially due to 200,000 restricted shares of RCI common stock valued at $16.0 million used in the Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition.
- Debt: $245.8 million at 3/31/23 compared to $211.2 million at 12/31/22. The increase primarily reflected $35.5 million in financing for the 5-club Baby Dolls-Chicas Locas acquisition, partially offset by regular paydowns of other debt.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) settlement of lawsuits, and (f) stock-based compensation. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) impairment of assets, (c) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (d) gains or losses on insurance, (e) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, (h) stock-based compensation, and (i) the income tax effect of the above-described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 22.3% and 21.8% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, (i) gain on debt extinguishment, and (j) stock-based compensation. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- We also use certain non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) (Twitter: @RCIHHinc)
With more than 60 locations, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in adult nightclubs and sports bars/restaurants. See all our brands at www.rcihospitality.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult entertainment or restaurant business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment or restaurant businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2022, as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.
Media & Investor Contacts
Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or gary.fishman@anreder.com and steven.anreder@anreder.com
1 See our April 11, 2023 news release on 2Q23 sales for more details.
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share, number of shares and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 30,136
42.1 %
$ 27,335
42.9 %
$ 59,786
42.3 %
$ 53,766
42.8 %
Sales of food and merchandise
11,005
15.4 %
11,160
17.5 %
21,352
15.1 %
22,054
17.6 %
Service revenues
25,690
35.9 %
21,501
33.8 %
51,253
36.2 %
42,377
33.8 %
Other
4,686
6.6 %
3,696
5.8 %
9,094
6.4 %
7,331
5.8 %
Total revenues
71,517
100.0 %
63,692
100.0 %
141,485
100.0 %
125,528
100.0 %
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
5,365
17.8 %
4,896
17.9 %
10,739
18.0 %
9,730
18.1 %
Food and merchandise sold
3,737
34.0 %
3,840
34.4 %
7,323
34.3 %
7,797
35.4 %
Service and other
16
0.1 %
24
0.1 %
65
0.1 %
124
0.2 %
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
9,118
12.7 %
8,760
13.8 %
18,127
12.8 %
17,651
14.1 %
Salaries and wages
19,428
27.2 %
16,530
26.0 %
38,104
26.9 %
33,035
26.3 %
Selling, general and administrative
22,026
30.8 %
18,437
28.9 %
44,758
31.6 %
36,923
29.4 %
Depreciation and amortization
3,760
5.3 %
2,877
4.5 %
7,067
5.0 %
5,071
4.0 %
Other charges (gains), net
3,758
5.3 %
7
0.0 %
3,104
2.2 %
(144)
-0.1 %
Total operating expenses
58,090
81.2 %
46,611
73.2 %
111,160
78.6 %
92,536
73.7 %
Income from operations
13,427
18.8 %
17,081
26.8 %
30,325
21.4 %
32,992
26.3 %
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(3,677)
-5.1 %
(2,864)
-4.5 %
(7,364)
-5.2 %
(5,468)
-4.4 %
Interest income
90
0.1 %
112
0.2 %
181
0.1 %
218
0.2 %
Non-operating gains, net
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
84
0.1 %
Income before income taxes
9,840
13.8 %
14,329
22.5 %
23,142
16.4 %
27,826
22.2 %
Income tax expense
2,147
3.0 %
3,356
5.3 %
5,178
3.7 %
6,289
5.0 %
Net income
7,693
10.8 %
10,973
17.2 %
17,964
12.7 %
21,537
17.2 %
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
39
0.1 %
(21)
0.0 %
6
0.0 %
(10)
0.0 %
Net income attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ 7,732
10.8 %
$ 10,952
17.2 %
$ 17,970
12.7 %
$ 21,527
17.1 %
Earnings per share
Basic and diluted
$ 0.83
$ 1.15
$ 1.94
$ 2.28
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,265,781
9,489,085
9,247,824
9,447,854
Dividends per share
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ 0.11
$ 0.09
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 7,732
$ 10,952
$ 17,970
$ 21,527
Income tax expense
2,147
3,356
5,178
6,289
Interest expense, net
3,587
2,752
7,183
5,250
Settlement of lawsuits
3,120
385
3,120
577
Impairment of assets
662
-
662
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
3
(58)
(587)
(400)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(85)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
-
-
1
Gain on insurance
(27)
(320)
(91)
(321)
Stock-based compensation
706
-
1,647
-
Depreciation and amortization
3,760
2,877
7,067
5,071
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 21,690
$ 19,944
$ 42,149
$ 37,909
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income
Net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders
$ 7,732
$ 10,952
$ 17,970
$ 21,527
Amortization of intangibles
1,109
49
1,804
99
Settlement of lawsuits
3,120
385
3,120
577
Impairment of assets
662
-
662
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
3
(58)
(587)
(400)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(85)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
-
-
1
Gain on insurance
(27)
(320)
(91)
(321)
Stock-based compensation
706
-
1,647
-
Net income tax effect
(1,246)
291
(1,446)
253
Non-GAAP net income
$ 12,059
$ 11,299
$ 23,079
$ 21,651
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,265,781
9,489,085
9,247,824
9,447,854
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.83
$ 1.15
$ 1.94
$ 2.28
Amortization of intangibles
0.12
0.01
0.20
0.01
Settlement of lawsuits
0.34
0.04
0.34
0.06
Impairment of assets
0.07
-
0.07
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
0.00
(0.01)
(0.06)
(0.04)
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(0.01)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
-
-
0.00
Gain on insurance
(0.00)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Stock-based compensation
0.08
-
0.18
-
Net income tax effect
(0.13)
0.03
(0.16)
0.03
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.30
$ 1.19
$ 2.50
$ 2.29
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income
Income from operations
$ 13,427
$ 17,081
$ 30,325
$ 32,992
Amortization of intangibles
1,109
49
1,804
99
Settlement of lawsuits
3,120
385
3,120
577
Impairment of assets
662
-
662
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
3
(58)
(587)
(400)
Gain on insurance
(27)
(320)
(91)
(321)
Stock-based compensation
706
-
1,647
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 19,000
$ 17,137
$ 36,880
$ 32,947
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
18.8 %
26.8 %
21.4 %
26.3 %
Amortization of intangibles
1.6 %
0.1 %
1.3 %
0.1 %
Settlement of lawsuits
4.4 %
0.6 %
2.2 %
0.5 %
Impairment of assets
0.9 %
0.0 %
0.5 %
0.0 %
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
0.0 %
-0.1 %
-0.4 %
-0.3 %
Gain on insurance
0.0 %
-0.5 %
-0.1 %
-0.3 %
Stock-based compensation
1.0 %
0.0 %
1.2 %
0.0 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
26.6 %
26.9 %
26.1 %
26.2 %
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 16,789
$ 11,597
$ 31,684
$ 27,861
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
2,021
518
3,885
1,516
Free cash flow
$ 14,768
$ 11,079
$ 27,799
$ 26,345
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 57,031
$ 48,174
$ 113,356
$ 94,955
Bombshells
14,315
15,333
27,746
30,104
Other
171
185
383
469
$ 71,517
$ 63,692
$ 141,485
$ 125,528
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 17,995
$ 19,126
$ 40,735
$ 37,862
Bombshells
1,775
3,468
3,622
6,270
Other
(168)
(34)
(353)
(77)
Corporate
(6,175)
(5,479)
(13,679)
(11,063)
$ 13,427
$ 17,081
$ 30,325
$ 32,992
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 17,995
$ 1,775
$ (168)
$ (6,175)
$ 13,427
$ 19,126
$ 3,468
$ (34)
$ (5,479)
$ 17,081
Amortization of intangibles
628
417
60
4
1,109
47
1
-
1
49
Settlement of lawsuits
3,117
3
-
-
3,120
277
-
-
108
385
Impairment of assets
662
-
-
-
662
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(12)
16
-
(1)
3
(125)
4
-
63
(58)
Gain on insurance
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
(320)
-
-
-
(320)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
706
706
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 22,390
$ 2,211
$ (108)
$ (5,493)
$ 19,000
$ 19,005
$ 3,473
$ (34)
$ (5,307)
$ 17,137
GAAP operating margin
31.6 %
12.4 %
-98.2 %
-8.6 %
18.8 %
39.7 %
22.6 %
-18.4 %
-8.6 %
26.8 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
39.3 %
15.4 %
-63.2 %
-7.7 %
26.6 %
39.5 %
22.7 %
-18.4 %
-8.3 %
26.9 %
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2023
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2022
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 40,735
$ 3,622
$ (353)
$ (13,679)
$ 30,325
$ 37,862
$ 6,270
$ (77)
$ (11,063)
$ 32,992
Amortization of intangibles
1,256
419
121
8
1,804
94
4
-
1
99
Settlement of lawsuits
3,117
3
-
-
3,120
454
10
-
113
577
Impairment of assets
662
-
-
-
662
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets
(581)
16
-
(22)
(587)
(80)
17
-
(337)
(400)
Gain on insurance
(48)
-
-
(43)
(91)
(321)
-
-
-
(321)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
1,647
1,647
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 45,141
$ 4,060
$ (232)
$ (12,089)
$ 36,880
$ 38,009
$ 6,301
$ (77)
$ (11,286)
$ 32,947
GAAP operating margin
35.9 %
13.1 %
-92.2 %
-9.7 %
21.4 %
39.9 %
20.8 %
-16.4 %
-8.8 %
26.3 %
Non-GAAP operating margin
39.8 %
14.6 %
-60.6 %
-8.5 %
26.1 %
40.0 %
20.9 %
-16.4 %
-9.0 %
26.2 %
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 7,693
$ 10,973
$ 17,964
$ 21,537
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,760
2,877
7,067
5,071
Stock-based compensation
706
-
1,647
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(3)
(185)
(689)
(708)
Impairment of assets
662
0
662
0
Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
-
-
1
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
147
85
291
136
Gain on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
(83)
Noncash lease expense
744
609
1,463
1,238
Gain on insurance
(27)
(321)
(91)
(321)
Doubtful accounts expense on notes receivable
-
36
-
53
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(739)
(279)
708
1,065
Inventories
173
169
79
(276)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
1,503
1,159
(5,705)
(5,360)
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
2,170
(3,526)
8,288
5,508
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,789
11,597
31,684
27,861
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
26
2,107
2,810
2,910
Proceeds from insurance
27
300
91
485
Proceeds from notes receivable
58
48
113
82
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(8,337)
(4,140)
(20,890)
(13,990)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(26,200)
-
(30,200)
(39,302)
Net cash used in investing activities
(34,426)
(1,685)
(48,076)
(49,815)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt obligations
10,095
18,740
11,595
35,742
Payments on debt obligations
(3,120)
(4,802)
(6,481)
(7,290)
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(2,845)
(98)
(2,845)
Payment of dividends
(553)
(474)
(1,015)
(854)
Payment of loan origination costs
(109)
(418)
(205)
(418)
Share in return of investment by noncontrolling partner
-
-
(600)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,313
10,201
3,196
24,335
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(11,324)
20,113
(13,196)
2,381
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
34,108
17,954
35,980
35,686
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 22,784
$ 38,067
$ 22,784
$ 38,067
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
March 31,
September 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 22,784
$ 35,980
$ 38,067
Accounts receivable, net
6,755
8,510
6,262
Current portion of notes receivable
239
230
292
Inventories
4,571
3,893
3,361
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,870
1,499
6,880
Assets held for sale
-
1,049
6,126
Total current assets
41,219
51,161
60,988
Property and equipment, net
295,861
224,615
203,434
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
37,244
37,048
36,180
Notes receivable, net of current portion
4,569
4,691
5,411
Goodwill
84,051
67,767
54,484
Intangibles, net
156,331
144,049
125,284
Other assets
1,856
1,407
1,771
Total assets
$ 621,131
$ 530,738
$ 487,552
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 7,743
$ 5,482
$ 6,255
Accrued liabilities
20,958
11,328
15,576
Current portion of debt, net
21,016
11,896
11,177
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,951
2,795
2,306
Total current liabilities
52,668
31,501
35,314
Deferred tax liability, net
30,936
30,562
22,040
Debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
224,751
190,567
166,903
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
36,429
36,001
35,517
Other long-term liabilities
383
349
355
Total liabilities
345,167
288,980
260,129
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
94
92
94
Additional paid-in capital
85,082
67,227
77,553
Retained earnings
190,905
173,950
150,366
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
276,081
241,269
228,013
Noncontrolling interests
(117)
489
(590)
Total equity
275,964
241,758
227,423
Total liabilities and equity
$ 621,131
$ 530,738
$ 487,552
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-reports-2q23-results-total-revenues-71-5m-gaap-eps-0-83--non-gaap-eps-1-30--301821369.html
SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.