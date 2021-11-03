RealNetworks Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results By RealNetworks, Inc. Nov 3, 2021 Nov 3, 2021 Updated 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email RealNetworks Logo By RealNetworks, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results* for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.Revenue of $14.3 million, net loss attributable to RealNetworks of $(7.7) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.7) millionContinued revenue growth year-over-year for the Company's AI-based businesses with 124% growth in SAFR™ and 12% growth in KONTXTStrong balance sheet with focus on targeted investments; unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $29.0 million and no debt as of September 30, 2021Hired a new Games CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez, in OctoberManagement Commentary "In the third quarter we continued to make solid progress in our AI-based businesses, SAFR and KONTXT. My Number Card in Japan is a great example of customers deploying SAFR for important mission-critical uses in 2021," said Rob Glaser, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of RealNetworks.Mr. Glaser continued, "We're excited about our new GameHouse CEO, Simonetta Lulli Gómez. She's a terrific leader with a track record of great results. We're confident that, over time, Simonetta will reinvigorate and drive growth and success in our Games business."Third quarter 2021 Financial Highlights from Continuing OperationsRevenue was $14.3 million, down 2% compared to $14.6 million in the prior quarter and down 13% compared to $16.6 million in the prior year period.Revenue from key growth initiatives, SAFR and KONTXT, increased 124% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year period. SAFR and KONTXT together grew to represent 31% of total Mobile Services revenue for the third quarter of 2021.Operating expenses increased $1.0 million, or 6%, from the prior quarter and $2.3 million, or 15%, from the prior year period. Included in this quarter's operating expenses was a $2.0 million, one-time award modification in stock compensation.Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks was $(7.7) million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the prior quarter and a net loss of $(3.2) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the prior year period. Included in net loss was a $2.0 million one-time stock award modification and $0.7 million related to restructuring charges associated with Games. In addition, net loss included a $1.2 million loss associated with our Napster investment.Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $(2.7) million compared to a loss of $(4.3) million in the prior quarter and a loss of $(1.9) million in the prior year period.At September 30, 2021, the Company had $29.0 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2021 and $23.9 million at December 31, 2020.Business OutlookFor the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021, RealNetworks expects to achieve the following results from continuing operations:Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $12.5 million to $15.0 million.Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(5.5) million to $(3.5) million.2021 is a year of investment that will position the Company for double-digit revenue growth beginning in 2022, excluding Games from the calculations.Conference Call and Webcast InformationRealNetworks will host a conference call today to review its results and discuss its performance at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 pm ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13724054.A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under the Events & Presentations section at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.About RealNetworksBuilding on a rich history of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes SAFR, the world's premier computer vision platform for live video; KONTXT, an industry leading NLP (Natural Language Processing) platform for text and multi-media analysis; and leveraging its digital media expertise, a mobile games business focused on the large free-to-play segment. For information about all of our products, visit www.realnetworks.com.About Continuing and Discontinued Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Measures*This release refers to "continuing" and "discontinued" operations due to the completion of the sale of Napster, RealNetworks' 84%-owned subsidiary, to MelodyVR Group PLC, which closed on December 30, 2020. Effective as of the August 25, 2020 announcement date, Napster has been treated as a discontinued operation for accounting and disclosure purposes; therefore, unless otherwise noted, results presented in this release relate to the continuing operations of RealNetworks, which exclude Napster.To supplement RealNetworks' consolidated financial information presented in accordance with GAAP in this press release, the company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and contribution margin by reportable segment, which management believes provide investors with useful information.In the financial tables of our earnings press release, RealNetworks has included reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA and operating income (loss) by reportable segment to contribution margin by reportable segment.The rationale for management's use of non-GAAP measures is included in the supplementary materials presented with the quarterly earnings materials. Please refer to Exhibit 99.2 ("Information Regarding Non- GAAP Financial Measures") to the company's report on Form 8-K, which is being submitted today to the SEC.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to our current expectations regarding our future growth, profitability, and market position, our financial condition and liquidity, our strategic focus and initiatives, product plans, agreements with partners, Scener's current and future activities, and certain remaining contingencies relating to the sale of Napster. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward- looking statements. These statements reflect our expectations as of today, and actual results may differ materially from the results predicted. Factors that could cause actual results for RealNetworks, on a consolidated basis, to differ from the results predicted include: our ability to realize operating efficiencies, growth and other benefits from the implementation of our growth initiatives and restructuring efforts; cash usage and conservation, and the pursuit of additional funding sources; successful monetization of our products and services; competitive risks; issues with the use of AI; potential outcomes and effects of claims and legal proceedings; risks associated with key customer or strategic relationships and business acquisitions and dispositions; challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions in the global financial markets; volatility of our stock price; material asset impairment; continued declines in subscription revenue; difficulty recruiting and retaining key personnel; regulatory, tax, accounting, and cross-border risks; and risks related to our governance structure. More information about potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results is included in RealNetworks' latest annual report on Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2020, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports and documents filed by RealNetworks from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The preparation of our financial statements and forward- looking financial guidance requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, and revenues and expenses during the reported period. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. RealNetworks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which are in effect as of their respective dates.For More Information:Investor Relations for RealNetworksBrian M. Prenoveau, CFA MZ North America561-489-5315IR@realnetworks.comRNWK-F RealNetworks, Inc. and SubsidiariesCondensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(Unaudited)Quarter EndedSeptember 30,Nine Months EndedSeptember 30,2021202020212020 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenue$14,332$16,554$44,781$50,461 Cost of revenue3,1194,06210,37012,429 Gross profit11,21312,49234,41138,032 Operating expenses: Research and development5,2505,78117,81818,375 Sales and marketing7,1775,13017,57315,969 General and administrative4,2284,12413,50213,263Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability——(1,040)(200) Restructuring and other charges1,0173074,9061,097 Total operating expenses17,67215,34252,75948,504 Operating loss(6,459)(2,850)(18,348)(10,472) Other income (expenses): Interest expense(27)(7)(146)(12) Interest income762731 Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan——2,897— Loss on equity and other investments, net(1,229)(37)(6,070)(90) Other income (expense), net46(104)2,06663 Total other income (expenses), net(1,203)(142)(1,226)(8)Loss from continuing operations before income taxes(7,662)(2,992)(19,574)(10,480) Income tax expense6316133606Net loss from continuing operations(7,668)(3,308)(19,707)(11,086)Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax—(1)—(2,466)Net loss(7,668)(3,309)(19,707)(13,552)Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests of continuing operations—(77)(244)(196)Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations—6—(364)Net loss attributable to RealNetworks$(7,668)$(3,238)$(19,463)$(12,992)Net loss from continuing operations attributable to RealNetworks$(7,668)$(3,231)$(19,463)$(10,890)Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to RealNetworks—(7)—(2,102)Net loss attributable to RealNetworks$(7,668)$(3,238)$(19,463)$(12,992)Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic: Continuing operations$(0.16)$(0.08)$(0.45)$(0.28) Discontinued operations———(0.06) Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Basic$(0.16)$(0.08)$(0.45)$(0.34)Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted: Continuing operations$(0.16)$(0.08)$(0.45)$(0.28) Discontinued operations———(0.06) Net loss per share attributable to RealNetworks- Diluted$(0.16)$(0.08)$(0.45)$(0.34) Shares used to compute basic net loss per share47,05538,27043,31238,247 Shares used to compute diluted net loss per share47,05538,27043,31238,247 RealNetworks, Inc. and SubsidiariesCondensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited)September 30,2021December 31,2020 (in thousands)ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents$28,990$23,940 Trade accounts receivable, net10,46510,229 Deferred costs, current portion70196 Investments2,7589,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets6,1553,480 Total current assets48,43847,810 Equipment and software29,63430,726 Leasehold improvements2,7572,776 Total equipment, software, and leasehold improvements32,39133,502 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization30,93731,631 Net equipment, software, and leasehold improvements1,4541,871 Operating lease assets4,4787,937 Restricted cash equivalents1,6301,630 Other assets9454,150 Deferred costs, non-current portion—74 Deferred tax assets, net861909 Goodwill17,07317,375 Total assets$74,879$81,756 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable$2,183$2,750 Accrued and other current liabilities14,21417,850 Deferred revenue, current portion2,7622,122 Total current liabilities19,15922,722 Deferred revenue, non-current portion27045 Deferred tax liabilities, net1,0681,129 Long-term lease liabilities5,3546,837 Long-term debt—2,895 Other long-term liabilities7182,241 Total liabilities26,56935,869 Total shareholders' equity48,31046,149Noncontrolling interests—(262) Total equity48,31045,887 Total liabilities and equity$74,879$81,756 RealNetworks, Inc. and SubsidiariesCondensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(Unaudited)Nine Months Ended September 30,20212020 (in thousands)Cash flows from operating activities:Net loss from continuing operations$(19,707)$(11,086)Adjustment to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash used in operating activities:Depreciation and amortization600697Stock-based compensation3,7891,093Loss on equity and other investments, net6,07090Loss on impairment of operating lease assets2,461—Foreign currency (gain) loss(62)25Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability(1,040)(200)Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary(1,961)—Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan(2,897)—Net change in certain operating assets and liabilities1,331(652)Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations(11,416)(10,033)Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations—(4,086)Net cash used in operating activities(11,416)(14,119)Cash flows from investing activities:Purchases of equipment, software, and leasehold improvements(280)(261)Deconsolidation of subsidiary, net(836)—Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations(1,116)(261)Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations—(192)Net cash used in investing activities(1,116)(453)Cash flows from financing activities:Proceeds from issuance of common stock (stock options)534—Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock—10,000Proceeds from equity offering, net of costs20,114—Tax payments from shares withheld upon vesting of restricted stock(186)(12)Payment of contingent consideration liability(2,500)—Proceeds from long-term debt—2,876Other financing activities—2,106Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations17,96214,970Net cash provided by financing activities - discontinued operations—2,007Net cash provided by financing activities17,96216,977Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(380)32Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash5,0502,437Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period25,57022,179Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period30,62024,616Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash from discontinued operations—6,741Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period$30,620$17,875 RealNetworks, Inc. and SubsidiariesSupplemental Financial Information(Unaudited)20212020 Q3 Q2Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (in thousands)Net Revenue by SegmentConsumer Media (A)$2,763$2,061$3,309$3,384$2,543$3,159$3,495Mobile Services (B)5,7726,3565,9807,3386,4006,4616,690Games (C)5,7976,1446,5996,8797,6117,4656,637 Total net revenue$14,332$14,561$15,888$17,601$16,554$17,085$16,822Net Revenue by ProductConsumer Media- Software License (D)$1,506$841$1,875$1,593$642$1,702$2,020- Subscription Services (E)779793818867892898929- Product Sales (F)270330438625193261222- Advertising & Other (G)20897178299816298324Mobile Services- Software License (H)1,4591,9311,3912,376931972831- Subscription Services (I)4,3134,4254,5894,9625,4695,4895,859Games- Subscription Services (J)2,3612,4312,5282,5892,7052,7302,770- Product Sales (K)2,6122,8303,1633,3153,8743,7122,978- Advertising & Other (L)8248839089751,0321,023889 Total net revenue$14,332$14,561$15,888$17,601$16,554$17,085$16,822Net Revenue by GeographyUnited States$9,227$9,209$9,932$10,893$11,855$10,742$10,214Rest of world5,1055,3525,9566,7084,6996,3436,608 Total net revenue$14,332$14,561$15,888$17,601$16,554$17,085$16,822Net Revenue by Segment(A) The Consumer Media segment primarily includes revenue from the licensing of our portfolio of video codec technologies. Also included is RealPlayer and related products, such as the distribution of third-party software products, advertising on RealPlayer websites, sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers, and consumer subscriptions such as RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass.(B) The Mobile Services segment primarily includes revenue from SaaS services and sales of professional services provided to mobile carriers.(C) The Games segment primarily includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods within our free-to-play games, mobile and PC games, online games subscription services, and advertising on games sites and social network sites.Net Revenue by Product(D) Software licensing revenue within Consumer Media includes revenues from licenses of our video codec technologies.(E) Subscriptions revenue within Consumer Media includes revenue from subscriptions such as our RealPlayer Plus and SuperPass offerings.(F) Product sales within Consumer Media includes sales of RealPlayer Plus software to consumers.(G) Advertising & other revenue within Consumer Media includes distribution of third-party software products and advertising on RealPlayer websites.(H) Software license revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our facial recognition platform, SAFR and our integrated RealTimes platform.(I) Subscription services revenue within Mobile Services includes revenue from our messaging products, including Metcalf intercarrier messaging services and Kontxt, as well as ringback tones and related professional services provided to mobile carriers.(J) Subscription services revenue within Games includes revenue from online games subscriptions.(K) Product sales revenue within Games includes revenue from player purchases of in-game virtual goods, retail and wholesale games-related revenue, as well as sales of mobile games.(L) Advertising & other revenue within Games includes advertising on games sites and social network sites. RealNetworks, Inc. and SubsidiariesSegment Results of Operations and Reconciliation to non-GAAP Contribution Margin(Unaudited)2021202020212020Q3Q2Q3YTDYTD (in thousands)Consumer MediaNet revenue$2,763$2,061$2,543$8,133$9,197Cost of revenue4184975931,3931,723Gross profit2,3451,5641,9506,7407,474Gross margin85%76%77%83%81%Operating expenses1,4952,3322,0926,0286,754Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure$850$(768)$(142)$712$720Depreciation and amortization165173745Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure$866$(763)$(125)$749$765Mobile ServicesNet revenue$5,772$6,356$6,400$18,108$19,551Cost of revenue1,2821,5171,5114,2914,989Gross profit4,4904,8394,88913,81714,562Gross margin78%76%76%76%74%Operating expenses5,8906,3325,57718,36718,847Operating loss, a GAAP measure$(1,400)$(1,493)$(688)$(4,550)$(4,285)Depreciation and amortization807988243288Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure$(1,320)$(1,414)$(600)$(4,307)$(3,997)GamesNet revenue$5,797$6,144$7,611$18,540$21,713Cost of revenue1,4141,5521,9554,6715,707Gross profit4,3834,5925,65613,86916,006Gross margin76%75%74%75%74%Operating expenses4,8444,8495,15214,79115,051Operating income (loss), a GAAP measure$(461)$(257)$504$(922)$955Depreciation and amortization788171235275Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure$(383)$(176)$575$(687)$1,230CorporateCost of revenue$5$6$3$15$10Gross profit(5)(6)(3)(15)(10)Gross marginN/AN/AN/AN/AN/AOperating expenses5,4433,1702,52113,5737,852Operating loss, a GAAP measure$(5,448)$(3,176)$(2,524)$(13,588)$(7,862)Other expense, net46(45)(104)10563Foreign currency (gain) loss(47)88143(62)25Depreciation and amortization2928288589Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability———(1,040)(200)Restructuring and other charges1,0177183074,9061,097Stock-based compensation2,5184353903,7891,093Contribution margin, a non-GAAP measure$(1,885)$(1,952)$(1,760)$(5,805)$(5,695) RealNetworks, Inc. and SubsidiariesReconciliation of Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure(Unaudited)2021202020212020Q3Q2Q3 YTD YTD(in thousands)Reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:Net loss from continuing operations$(7,668)$(1,485)$(3,308)$(19,707)$(11,086)Income tax expense618316133606Interest expense2724714612Interest income(7)(7)(6)(27)(31)Loss on equity and other investments, net1,229569376,07090Foreign currency (gain) loss(47)88143(62)25Depreciation and amortization203193204600697Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liability———(1,040)(200)Gain on forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loan—(2,897)—(2,897)—Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary—(1,961)—(1,961)—Restructuring and other charges1,0177183074,9061,097Stock-based compensation2,5184353903,7891,093 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure$(2,722)$(4,305)$(1,910)$(10,050)$(7,697) View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301415706.htmlSOURCE RealNetworks, Inc. 