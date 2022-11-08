RealNetworks Logo

 By RealNetworks, Inc.

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • Revenue was $11.7 million, net loss of $(6.7) million and Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.8) million
  • SAFR Scan received its first large order and smaller orders are creating a sales opportunity pipeline
  • Pending merger process continues and the company is managing its resources responsibly through the process


