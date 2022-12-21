RealNetworks Logo

 By RealNetworks, Inc.

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks LLC today announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of RealNetworks, Inc. (the "Company", "RealNetworks" or "Real"), by the Company's founder, Rob Glaser and affiliates (the "merger"). The merger was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of a Special Committee of the Board of Directors consisting exclusively of independent directors, and by the Company's shareholders. The final shareholder voting results were reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2022.

"Today, a new chapter begins at RealNetworks," said Rob Glaser, "We named the entity that is acquiring Real "Greater Heights" because Real has great opportunities in front of us, which we will now work hard to unlock.  I want to thank Real's outgoing board for their diligent work over the years.  More importantly I want to thank Real's many partners and customers, and our outstanding team.  Truly, the best is yet to come."  


