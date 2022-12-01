Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) and Vibrant Cities announced today that Infinity Shore Club–the 37-unit, luxury waterfront residences being constructed at 1250 Alki Avenue SW in West Seattle on Alki Beach–has officially received Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) status and residents will begin moving in by January 2023. As part of the building's grand opening, Vibrant Cities is offering prospective buyers preferred selection on remaining homes and a $75,000 homebuyer credit towards personalization, interest rate buydowns, or closing costs.


