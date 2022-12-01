Executives from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) and Vibrant Cities announced today that Infinity Shore Club–the 37-unit, luxury waterfront residences being constructed at 1250 Alki Avenue SW in West Seattle on Alki Beach–has officially received Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) status and residents will begin moving in by January 2023.
SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) and Vibrant Cities announced today that Infinity Shore Club–the 37-unit, luxury waterfront residences being constructed at 1250 Alki Avenue SW in West Seattle on Alki Beach–has officially received Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO) status and residents will begin moving in by January 2023. As part of the building's grand opening, Vibrant Cities is offering prospective buyers preferred selection on remaining homes and a $75,000 homebuyer credit towards personalization, interest rate buydowns, or closing costs.
"We are excited to announce this milestone and completion just in time for our new residents to celebrate the new year with an entirely new perspective," said James Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Vibrant Cities, the developer of Infinity Shore Club. "This vision has been more than a quarter century in the making to assemble the land, design, entitle and construct this community, and it may be just as long before we see anything quite like it again."
Wong refers to the difficulty in acquiring land along Alki Beach, which is essentially the only seaside boulevard in Seattle that offers such multifamily zoning by the bay. He also points out the rising construction costs with inflation and supply chain issues experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic, which persists today.
"If we were to embark on this project again, assuming we could secure construction financing in this market, we'd have to ask more than $2,000 per square foot to deliver the product, or face dramatic pullback in the design and specifications," added Wong. "Beyond the many obvious product features, the most compelling attribute may be that the homes are available for purchase and immediate occupancy."
Infinity Shore Club is the only new luxury condominium to deliver in Seattle in 2022. Vibrant Cities broke ground on Infinity Shore Club officially on January 30, 2020, just prior to the pandemic and closure of the West Seattle Bridge. A limited collection of homes has been offered for presale with a third of the homes now under contract. Remaining homes are now released for sale ranging from 1,156 to 2,469 square feet and offered from the low $1 millions to over $5 million.
"As with any masterpiece, Infinity Shore Club must be seen to be fully appreciated," said Melissa Camp, a Senior Global Real Estate Advisor with RSIR and the listing broker for the community. "It's truly an honor to represent a residential offering of this caliber and to experience the excitement of our homeowners."
Now that the homes are available for tour and occupancy is imminent, Camp notes an increase in showing requests with supportive appraisals and closings providing buyer confidence about the enduring value. She also believes the occupancy timing is well aligned with downsizing empty-nesters that seek the lock-and-leave lifestyle but don't want to compromise on square footage, parking, storage, or amenities.
"Savvy buyers and brokers realize Infinity Shore Club is in a category of one – there is truly nothing like it available for resale or in the pipeline," added Camp. "As a boutique building, there are only a couple of options in each floor plan and price point, unlike a high-rise tower that may have a hundred alternatives, so it's rare. The views will go on forever, but this opportunity won't last."
Private building tours are now being offered for brokers and prospective buyers to explore the community firsthand. Two fully furnished model homes by Lazonni and RD Interiors, as well as the building's common areas, will be completed in December 2022. The reopening of the West Seattle Bridge provides quick access to downtown Seattle.
Benefiting from a broad, five-lot perch along the shoreline of Alki Beach's boardwalk, Infinity Shore Club Residences is a sterling glass, steel and concrete landmark in the making by Tiscareno Associates, with home designs conceived by Susan Marinello Interiors. The six-story community features larger format, one- and two-level condominium estates. Two elevator banks service fewer than 20 homes each, while more than 4,250 square feet of thoughtfully curated interior common areas and 13,800 square feet of exterior amenities are accessible to the limited number of future residents and their guests. A dramatic sense of arrival is defined by a water feature and an infinity edge pool, which became the project namesake and describes the enduring views. Each home features voluminous ceiling heights and walls of glass and Nanawall™ window systems, which fold open to let the sea breeze in and create indoor/outdoor living in all seasons on the generously scaled, covered patios. Finish specifications boast the finest of materials and appliances, befitting of a super-prime property. Below-grade and controlled access parking (including EV charging stalls for each home included in the purchase), as well as ample storage and wine lockers, are available.
A leading global sales and marketing brokerage firm in the Pacific Northwest, RSIR is a boutique real estate firm of 300+ brokers, with service branches in downtown Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Kirkland, Mercer Island, and Madison Park. RSIR is a leading project marketing specialist throughout the Puget Sound region.
Passionate, driven, and innovative, Vibrant Cities is a multifamily real estate development firm creating some of the most community-minded, livable, and leading-edge buildings in Seattle and Portland. Their buildings are strategically positioned in sought-after neighborhoods and are purposefully designed with building community in mind. Vibrant Cities' mission is to not only create high-quality and affordable buildings but to also construct beautiful spaces residents feel proud to call home.
