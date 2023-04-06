Support Local Journalism


KIRKLAND, Wash., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) has announced the appointment of Tim McCanta as the new Designated Broker, consolidating the Chief Sales Officer role into the existing Branch Managers of the brokerage firm. McCanta will be presiding over six Branch Managers and Assistant Branch Managers serving more than 300 licensed real estate professionals for the top-producing brokerage firm. Stacia Smith, the former Designated Broker for RSIR and Chief Sales Officer Emeritus, also announced her trajectory as an independent High-Performance Coach after recently achieving certification.


