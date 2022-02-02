SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Executives from Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) announced today the appointment Ne for the real estate firm's New Developments Division. Ms. Schuessler brings with her more than fifteen years of new construction sales experience with local and national developers. She will preside over a growing portfolio of project marketing accounts in the Pacific Northwest.
"We are thrilled to recognize Stephanie in this new role, and we welcome her to lead the sales management efforts of our blossoming new developments team while also working on select accounts," said Dean Jones, President and CEO of RSIR. "We are well positioned to sell through current accounts and secure new ones with my gratitude to the talented, industry-leading experts that have been assembled at RSIR. Having watched Stephanie excel over the past year, I'm eager for her positive influence to inspire our site agents and clients alike."
Jones confirms an inflection point occurred in the urban markets, most notably in downtown Seattle where new construction condominiums experienced a 417% increase in sales absorption year-to-date in 2021 over the 2020 but still, he acknowledges the possibility for first-time home buyers remains largely untapped. He points to record apartment demand with affluent tenants, and he believes the rising stock values of local tech companies, along with rising rents and mortgage rates, will encourage more tenants to become buyers in the years ahead – priming the opportunity for more condominium developments in the city. In addition to managing the site sales teams, Ms. Schuessler will lead campaigns to educate would-be buyers and brokers about the opportunity for new developments and homeownership.
"I'm very excited to contribute at the project level and at an executive level for RSIR," said Ms. Schuessler. "This was the right time for me to expand my horizons and help lead our New Developments Division into the next housing cycle ahead."
With more than half a billion dollars in active, pending and sold inventory throughout her career, Ms. Schuessler has represented attached, detached and multifamily condominiums, townhomes and single-family residences. She is currently collaborating on several new project marketing accounts, including Graystone Condominiums on First Hill in Seattle, Infinity Shore Club Residences in West Seattle and Jade Condominiums in Kirkland. Additionally, she is advising other new development team members that are bringing new multifamily and single-family communities to the brokerage firm. In her role she will lead recruiting, retention and education of site sales teams, as well as offer developers her guidance through market research, product development, marketing and sales solutions. Ms. Schuessler is working alongside her peers Melissa Camp, Executive Advisor for Project Marketing and Dean Jones, Principal and Lead Strategist for RSIR's New Developments Division.
