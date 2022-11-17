Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) global real estate advisor Jay Kipp's recent $6.25M sale of his client's Mediterranean-Revival-style floating home has broken a national record for floating homes' sold price by $2.65M. It went pending just after five days on the market and closed in under a month. The high price of this desirable Fairview Landing dock property points towards a continuing trend in this particular submarket, with inventory low and demand high. Sited at the end of a dock on Seattle's Lake Union, the remarkable views of the picturesque waters and glowing cityscape in the evenings offer its new owners a front yard unlike any other, creating a truly singular property worthy of its historic achievement.


