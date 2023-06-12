Support Local Journalism


RSIR global real estate advisor Mark Middleton employed the award-winning brand's marketing and large network to reach the perfect buyer for his client's Bainbridge Island home—marking the highest-ever sale on Country Club Road.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) global real estate advisor Mark Middleton's sale of his client's waterfront Bainbridge Island home sold in an impressive 18 days for $6,150,000, marking this sale as the highest of Mark's long career and the largest sales price ever on Country Club Road. The real estate market on Bainbridge Island is unique, and even more so on the island's sought-after waterfront, with some of the highest-valued properties in the Puget Sound region. The Country Club Road home not only set a personal record for Mark but also ranked in the top 10 highest MLS-recorded sales on the island.


