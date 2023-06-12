...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to
55 mph expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington,
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley
and Simcoe Highlands.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Realogics Sotheby's International Realty Broker Mark Middleton Records Significant Sale on Bainbridge Island With Compelling Marketing Strategy
RSIR global real estate advisor Mark Middleton employed the award-winning brand's marketing and large network to reach the perfect buyer for his client's Bainbridge Island home—marking the highest-ever sale on Country Club Road.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) global real estate advisor Mark Middleton's sale of his client's waterfront Bainbridge Island home sold in an impressive 18 days for $6,150,000, marking this sale as the highest of Mark's long career and the largest sales price ever on Country Club Road. The real estate market on Bainbridge Island is unique, and even more so on the island's sought-after waterfront, with some of the highest-valued properties in the Puget Sound region. The Country Club Road home not only set a personal record for Mark but also ranked in the top 10 highest MLS-recorded sales on the island.