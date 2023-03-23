Support Local Journalism


Buyers and brokers across the Puget Sound Region are currently enjoying sharper listing prices and greater negotiation amid decreased competition but experts say mortgage rate hikes will reverse course prompting more buyers ahead

SEATTLE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading brokerage firm Realogics Sotheby's International Realty (RSIR) has announced their campaign to "Paint the Town Blue" with open house signs Saturday, March 25, as global real estate advisors across Western Washington will hold open houses featuring Sotheby's signature blue on their signs. All open houses will be promoted online by the brokerage, with the goal of aligning qualified buyers with their dream homes to kick off the spring sales season.


