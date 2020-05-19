SEATTLE, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors, and The Aesthetic Society (The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) today published a safety guide and a consultation checklist for patients considering a Brazilian butt lift. The new resources provide prospective patients with clear information about the associated risks of the procedure and specific questions to ask during a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon.
A Brazilian butt lift (BBL) is a surgical procedure that involves removing fat from areas of the body, such as the thighs or stomach, and injecting that fat into the buttocks and hips. The procedure was widely considered to be one of the most dangerous1 cosmetic surgeries, but a new paper reveals the mortality rate has improved significantly—dropping from 1 in 3,448 in a study published in 2017 to 1 in 14,952 in a study published in 2020.
The new findings, published in a paper in Aesthetic Surgery Journal on April 19, 2020, suggest that updated recommendations for surgical technique—specifically, limiting fat injection to the subcutaneous layer just beneath the skin—have made a positive impact. However, the improved mortality data pertains only to BBLs performed by board-certified plastic surgeons, and does not account for those performed by doctors who are not board certified in plastic surgery.
To keep patients informed on the latest safety information and ensure they understand the importance of going to a board-certified plastic surgeon, RealSelf and The Aesthetic Society published two new resources:
- The Brazilian Butt Lift Safety Guide provides consumers with clear information about the associated risks of the procedure, including the latest safety information. It also identifies the most important rules to follow for a safe surgery and smooth recovery.
- The Brazilian Butt Lift Consultation Checklist outlines the crucial questions to ask during a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon, from whether they have hospital privileges to how many BBLs they perform in an average day. It also provides guidance on what patients should listen for in a surgeon's answer and red flags that may mean they're not qualified to safely perform a BBL.
"The new risk profile means gluteal fat grafting, often referred to as a BBL, is getting safer—but our work isn't done. First and foremost, we want to provide patients with clear information about why it's absolutely critical to go to a board-certified plastic surgeon," said Herluf Lund, MD, President, The Aesthetic Society. "RealSelf is a great resource for consumers because they list the board certifications and credentials for every doctor, and only allow board-certified plastic surgeons to provide consultations and answer consumers' questions about BBL. By partnering with RealSelf, we can engage past patients, future patients and board-certified plastic surgeons around the country in order to get this information to as many people as possible."
"It's common for people to spend months and even years considering a cosmetic procedure before moving forward. Though elective surgery has been paused in most states, we've continued to see a large number of consumers on RealSelf—and we felt it was important to share these resources with those researching Brazilian butt lift," said RealSelf founder and CEO Tom Seery. "Working with a leading medical organization like The Aesthetic Society, we've been able to develop authoritative, medically-reviewed safety resources that will help patients make informed decisions."
For more information about RealSelf, The Aesthetic Society, and the new resources, please visit www.realself.com/news/brazilian-butt-lift-surgery-less-dangerous.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the go-to destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From medical-grade skin care to emerging noninvasive technologies to highly considered cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest.
About The Aesthetic Society
The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of more than 2,600 members in North America and internationally; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements. The Aesthetic Society is at the forefront of innovation in aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine globally. Visit our website: www.surgery.org
1 Based largely on a paper published in 2017 that revealed the procedure to have a death rate of 1 in 3,448.